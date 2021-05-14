BREAKING NEWS:The Minnesota House has approved a bill that would legalize recreational marijuana.
Filed Under:Fargo News, Stabbing

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Police say a woman has been taken into custody after three people were wounded in a stabbing Thursday outside a restaurant in downtown Fargo.

The woman barricaded herself in a vehicle on the east side of the Mexican Village restaurant before she was apprehended, police said.

All three of the victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information was immediately available.