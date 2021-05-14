MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An estimated 53,000 Minnesota households are behind on their rent payments because of the pandemic. The average amount owed is about $3,000 per household.
Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith met on Zoom with non-profit housing leaders from across the state. They talked about the money coming from the American Rescue Plan to stop evictions.
Officials say there’s enough money to help all who need it.
“It does take time. It’s not a stimulus program. It’s a housing stability program. And there’s some requirements that people need to follow so we can do all the reporting that we need to do, which is just good government with the amount of money that’s this big,” Minnesota Housing Commissioner Jennifer Ho said.
The money helps cover rent as well as utilities.
Anyone can call 211, or go online.