MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – In nearly 30 years, their lake view in Breezy Point never got old to Diane and Jim Williams.

“The ideal life up there where everyone else is striving to get to,” Diane Williams joked.

They’ve spent the last year and a half striving to get back.

“I stood up and smelled a wiff of smoke as if someone had blown out a candle,” she said.

In January of 2020 Jim who has dementia and is disabled left a chair too close to a small heater in the garage.

“It was strictly an accident but devastating,” Williams said.“The house ended up being condemned by the city.”

The Williams assumed insurance would cover the cost to rebuild.

President of United Claim Service, Mike Pakkala is a public adjustor who told WCCO he is working with at least a dozen others in similar circumstances

“I would tell you in May or June of 2020 the limit of Diane’s policy was adequate. Now it’s up to $100,000 short,” Pakkala said.

He calls right now the perfect recipe for problems between COVID construction delays and building material prices through the roof.

“Even if you’re insurance to 100% of value unless you have a policy that has substantial percentage of additional coverage in the event the basic amount is inadequate you’re not going to have enough to rebuild,” he said.

Pakkala encourages homeowners to make their policies stay at 100% of replacement cost value.

The Insurance Federation of Minnesota also recommends inflation riders on your policy that will offer more protection. Bottom line he says talk to your agent to be sure you’re not underinsured.

Because as the Williams learned it’s too late once disaster strikes.

“Absolutely check your policies,” Diane Williams said.