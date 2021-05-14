MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Shortly following the state’s mask mandate ending, the Minnesota Twins announced the requirement is also being lifted for Target Field’s outdoor spaces.
Effective immediately, Target Field guests will be “strongly encouraged”, but not required, to wear face coverings while in the ballpark’s outdoor areas.
Masks will still be required for guests ages 2 and up while in the ballpark’s indoor dining, bar and retail areas — unless guests are actively eating or drinking.
The Twins recently announced that the ballpark will go to 100% capacity in early July.
