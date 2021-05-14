COVID UPDATE:The state's mask mandate has officially been lifted, but local governments and businesses can still enforce masks.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Centers For Disease Control And Prevention, Mask Mandate, Minnesota Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Shortly following the state’s mask mandate ending, the Minnesota Twins announced the requirement is also being lifted for Target Field’s outdoor spaces.

Effective immediately, Target Field guests will be “strongly encouraged”, but not required, to wear face coverings while in the ballpark’s outdoor areas.

Masks will still be required for guests ages 2 and up while in the ballpark’s indoor dining, bar and retail areas — unless guests are actively eating or drinking.

The Twins recently announced that the ballpark will go to 100% capacity in early July.

For more information, click here.