By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Target, Trading Cards, Wisconsin News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Target will no longer sell Pokémon and sports trading cards in its physical locations.

The change takes effect Friday following a parking lot brawl last week at a Target location in Wisconsin. The Minneapolis-based company says that the temporary suspension is out of an abundance of caution, as there have been fights over cards across the country.

Shoppers can still find trading cards at Target’s online store.