MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) –The Minnesota Lynx will welcome back fans to Target Center Friday night for the season opener against the Phoenix Mercury.
“We are so excited to welcome back our fans to Target Center,” said Minnesota Lynx President of Business Operations Carley Knox.
Target Center says fans can expect a completely contactless experience through the Lynx mobile app. From ticket purchase, resale and transfer to merchandise, food and beverage pick up its all done from your phone.
The Lynx are competing in its 23rd WNBA season and coming off a trip to the WNBA Semifinals and a 10th straight playoff appearance, tied for the second-longest streak in WNBA history.
“There’s a lot to look forward to this season with the WNBA’s 25th anniversary and playing in front of the best fans in the WNBA. We’ve missed them and the energy they bring to ‘our house,’” said Knox.
During their offseason, the team added Kayla McBride, Aerial Powers and Natalie Achonwa to the existing roster.