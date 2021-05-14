MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Wild forward has been fined for a dangerous trip in the matchup against St. Louis Blues Thursday night.
According to the NHL, Hartman was fined $5,000 for the dangerous trip against forward Sammy Blais. The trip occurred in the second period and Hartman was assessed a minor penalty for tripping during the game.
The NHL says the fine is the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, and will be going to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.
The Blues scored seven straight goals to beat the Wild 7-3.
