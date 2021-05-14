COVID UPDATE:The state's mask mandate has officially been lifted, but local governments and businesses can still enforce masks.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Crash, Hinckley, Interstate 35, Local TV

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation says that Interstate 35 is closed to northbound traffic near Hinckley Friday afternoon following a serious crash.

Few details were immediately available but the road is expected to be closed to traffic for at least a couple hours, until about 6:15 p.m.

Stay with WCCO.com for more information as it’s available.