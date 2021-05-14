MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – On Thursday the New Ulm Police Department responded to a report of an escapee from the Brown County Evaluation Center.
According to police around 6:51 p.m. a 17-year-old male had fled the facility and stolen a 2004 Ford F-150 pickup located at a nearby business.
Officers located the stolen pickup shortly after and tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver resisted and officers pursued the vehicle through the southern half of New Ulm.
Officers ended the chase after the vehicle left Brown County and reached a speed of almost 100 miles per hour.
The vehicle was then located by law enforcement in Blue Earth County where another chase began and ended once the vehicle crashed.
The suspect was taken into custody after the accident and is now being held in a juvenile detention facility awaiting charges.