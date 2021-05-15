MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A day after Gov. Tim Walz lifted the statewide mask mandate, Minnesota health officials reported three deaths and 882 new cases out of roughly 26,000 tests.
The new data from the Minnesota Department of Health brings the state’s total case count to 593,622, while 7,286 people have died due to COVID-19 since last March.
Currently, roughly 61% Minnesotans 16 and older have received their first vaccine dose, while 52% have completed the series. Children ages 12 and older are now eligible to receive a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, after it was approved by the Center for Disease Control earlier this week.
More than 4.7 million vaccines have been administered in the state, and 88% of Minnesotans 65 and older have received at least one dose.
Of those who have contracted the virus, 576,890 no longer need to self-isolate.
End To Statewide Mask Mandate
Walz lifted the statewide mask mandate after signing an executive order Friday. The day before, the CDC adjusted their mask-wearing guidelines to say that fully-vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear masks in indoor or outdoor settings, with the exceptions of health care facilities, public transportation, correctional facilities, and homeless shelters.
However, individual cities and private businesses are still able to instill their own guidelines. Minneapolis and St. Paul are keeping their mask mandates as officials review public health data. Target is also still requiring shoppers to wear their masks.
