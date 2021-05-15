MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says one person is dead and two others are fighting for their lives after a crash north of the Twin Cities.
The incident happened about 80 miles north of Minneapolis on Interstate 35 near Hinckley this afternoon.
Investigators say an SUV headed south crossed the median and hit another SUV headed north, killing the driver, a 45-year-old man from Garfield.
The two people in the SUV that crossed the median have life-threatening injuries.
The driver was a 21-year-old woman from Cambridge. She was not wearing her seat belt. Her passenger was a 36-year-old man from St. Paul. He was wearing a seat belt.
They are being treated at hospitals here in the Twin Cities.
Traffic had to be diverted. It was slow-going for miles.
The State Patrol says it’s unclear if alcohol was a factor in the crash.
