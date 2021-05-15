Monday At 10:Amelia Santaniello’s 25th anniversary love letter to Minnesota!
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Fruen Mill, Minneapolis News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 17-year-old is in serious condition after falling five stories at Fruen Mill in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Firefighters were called to the scene at 301 Thomas Avenue North shortly before 10:30 p.m. Friday night. When they arrived, they found three teenagers; one of whom had fallen five stories onto the ground floor.

Crews cut through fencing and plywood and were able to rescue him. He was transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

(credit: CBS)

The two other teens did not suffer any injuries.

Fruen Mill has been the site of many serious injuries and a few fatalities in the past 20 years. In June of 2020, a woman fell two stories, suffering non-life threatening injuries. In 2016, a man survived a 40-foot fall inside the building.