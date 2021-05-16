MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in St. Paul say two people were hurt in a shooting at a bus stop Saturday night.
According to the St. Paul Police Department, officers were called to a shooting at Maryland Avenue East and Hazelwood Street around 8:45 p.m. They found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital by ambulance.
A second victim, who police say was likely hurt in the same shooting, showed up at the hospital later.
Both victims were initially listed in critical condition but upgraded to stable after surgeries.
Police say no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
More On WCCO.com: