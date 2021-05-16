MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three people, including one police officer, were taken to the hospital overnight after a brawl in downtown Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Police Department said officers responded to reported fights at Hennepin Avenue and Fifth Street North around 2:10 a.m. Sunday.
Police said they broke up the initial fights, and two people had “substantial head injuries.” They were taken to a hospital.
The department said a crowd gathered at the scene “and additional fights broke out and violence was aimed at the police.” One officer was taken to Hennepin Healthcare with a head wound.
Five people were cited or booked, police said, and the incident is under investigation.
