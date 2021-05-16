Monday At 10:Amelia Santaniello’s 25th anniversary love letter to Minnesota!
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Downtown Minneapolis, Local TV, Minneapolis News, Minneapolis Police Department

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three people, including one police officer, were taken to the hospital overnight after a brawl in downtown Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Police Department said officers responded to reported fights at Hennepin Avenue and Fifth Street North around 2:10 a.m. Sunday.

Police said they broke up the initial fights, and two people had “substantial head injuries.” They were taken to a hospital.

The department said a crowd gathered at the scene “and additional fights broke out and violence was aimed at the police.” One officer was taken to Hennepin Healthcare with a head wound.

Five people were cited or booked, police said, and the incident is under investigation.