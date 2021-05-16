Monday At 10:Amelia Santaniello’s 25th anniversary love letter to Minnesota!
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Lake Street, Local TV, Minneapolis News, Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three people were shot on Lake Street in Minneapolis overnight.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, two men and a woman were standing outside of a business on the 1700 block of East Lake Street shortly before 12:50 a.m. when a vehicle pulled up. Someone inside the car started shooting after a brief conversation, police said.

All three people suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds and were taken to a hospital by ambulance.

The vehicle left the scene before police arrived.