MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three people were shot on Lake Street in Minneapolis overnight.
According to the Minneapolis Police Department, two men and a woman were standing outside of a business on the 1700 block of East Lake Street shortly before 12:50 a.m. when a vehicle pulled up. Someone inside the car started shooting after a brief conversation, police said.
All three people suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds and were taken to a hospital by ambulance.
The vehicle left the scene before police arrived.
