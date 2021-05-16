MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Health officials in Minnesota reported 805 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths Sunday. Nearly 53% of Minnesotans 16 and older have completed their vaccine series.
The latest numbers from the Minnesota Department of Health show 594,427 total cases and 7,296 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
More than 4.8 million vaccine doses have been administered in the state. About 88% of Minnesota’s senior population has at least one dose, and children ages 12 and up are now eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine.
Since March of last year, 31,393 cases have required hospitalization, with 6,393 of those cases needing intensive care. More than 578,000 patients no longer need to isolate.
In the last 24 hours, the state processed 25,507 tests.
On Friday, Gov. Tim Walz lifted the statewide mask mandate, following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
However, individual cities and private businesses are still able to instill their own guidelines. Minneapolis and St. Paul are keeping their mask mandates as officials review public health data. Target is also still requiring shoppers to wear their masks.
More On WCCO.com: