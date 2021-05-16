MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesotans will kick off a summer-like work week with another unseasonably-warm May day.
WCCO Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says Monday will be even warmer than Sunday, which topped out at 74 degrees in the metro. Highs may reach 80 Monday, which typically doesn’t happen in Minnesota until mid-June.
Dew points will rise into the 60s, which is about 10 points highe than Sunday, and that mugginess is expected to hang around. There will be a fair amount of sunshine to go with Monday’s heat, and this warmth will hold steady the entire week.
Scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast for Thursday, and then there will be a chance for storms Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
