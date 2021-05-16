MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An inmate “walked away” from the Northeast Regional Corrections Center In Saginaw Sunday afternoon, and is still at large, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.
Jesse James Crabtree left the facility on foot just before 2:30 p.m., triggering a search involving K9s and a drone.
Crabtree, from Hibbing, is believed to have contacted someone outside of the jail to come get him before he fled.
The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who knows where he is to call 911.
