MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A bomb squad responded to a northern Minnesota bar Sunday after a group of treasure hunters brought a mortar round there to show others.
The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office says someone phoned authorities around 3:30 p.m. from a bar in the city of Nimrod, saying that they’d found a mortar round, which was possibly live.
The caller said that a group of people with a metal detector found the round at the Shell City Bridge and brought it to the Nimrod Bar.
The Crow Wing County Bomb Squad responded and took possession of the mortar. At the time, officials were unable to determine whether or not the mortar, estimated to be from the Korean War era, was live.
The mortar will be disposed of in a safe manner, officials say.
