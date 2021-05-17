MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A former member of the Minnesota Vikings scouting department is now believed to be the highest ranking woman in scouting in NFL history.
The Denver Broncos announced Monday that Kelly Kleine has been hired as their executive director of football operations and special advisor to the general manager. George Paton, the Broncos’ GM, is another Vikings alum.
“Kelly is a rising star in the NFL, and we’re fortunate to add someone of her caliber to the Denver Broncos,” Paton said. “Having worked with her for nine years in Minnesota, Kelly has a strong understanding of all aspects of football operations and player evaluation along with outstanding leadership qualities.”
Kleine spent 10 seasons with the Vikings, nine with the scouting department, most recently serving as manager of player personnel and college scout. She started her career in Minnesota as a public relations intern.
