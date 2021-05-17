MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man died Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 694 in Brooklyn Center.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on the interstate’s westbound lanes.
Investigators say the crash was prompted after an unidentified car cut across traffic into the right lane of Highway 100 South, causing several vehicles to move leftward. Among the vehicles that swerved to avoid a collision was a large semi.
While trying to avoid these vehicles, the motorcyclist lost control of his Harley Davidson and was fatally thrown from his bike.
Troopers identified the motorcyclist as 43-year-old Jeremy Joseph Hackbarth of Hastings. He was not wearing a helmet.
