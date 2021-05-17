MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A western Wisconsin man faces charges after authorities say a three-month investigation resulted in a seizure of drugs and a firearm.
Richard Skramstad, 58, is charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place and manufacturing, distributing or delivering cocaine and methamphetamine, according to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities seized 270 grams of methamphetamine as well as cocaine and hallucinogenic mushrooms during their investigation.
Skramstad is being held at the Dunn County Jail. The sheriff’s office said eight other people are also under investigation in this matter.
