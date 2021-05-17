MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in the Twin Cities are asking the public’s help in finding a 70-year-old man who has been missing since late last month.
The Roseville Police Department says Jack Sayles walked away from his home in the city on April 27, leaving without his cellphone or daily medication. Officials say there is concern for Sayles’ safety and wellbeing.
Sayles is described as standing about 5-feet, 10-inches tall, weighing about 200 pounds, with white hair and a long white beard. He was last seen wearing a brown/green coat with blue sweatpants.
Anyone who sees Sayles or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Roseville police at 651-792-7275.
More On WCCO.com: