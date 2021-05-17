MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people were injured Monday morning in what investigators say was a shoot-out in south Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened near the intersection of 24th Street East and Cedar Avenue, in the city’s Phillips neighborhood. A preliminary investigation suggests that the two people injured were shooting at each other.
Police say that other people were nearby when the bullets began flying. A police spokesperson noted the violence erupted near a playground.
The shooting left one of the individuals with critical injuries. The other shooter suffered non-life-threatening wounds. Both were brought to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment.
This shooting comes just hours after another shooting just blocks away left a man dead and a woman with serious injuries.
In this early shooting, the woman was struck by a car before the man, a pedestrian, was shot by a someone in a vehicle.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
