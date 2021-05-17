MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A standoff ended peacefully Monday evening in a St. Paul neighborhood north of the State Capitol grounds after police decided to “tactically disengage.”
Police were called to a residence on the 700 block of Jackson Street at about 3 p.m. on a report of a “person in crisis.” They soon learned that a male was inside who may be armed. Another male was also inside with him.
A third male was said to have fled the residence on his own. Police say he was injured, but the severity and cause of the injury are unknown.
SWAT team negotiators were at the scene for a couple hours before police decided to back off after it was found that the male still inside wasn’t being forced to stay, and the subject of the standoff was no longer “a danger to himself or others.”
Police added that extending the standoff could put others in the neighborhood in harm’s way.
More On WCCO.com: