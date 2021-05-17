ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO/AP) — Gov. Tim Walz and the two top leaders of the Minnesota Legislature said they reached agreement early Monday on broad targets for the state’s next two-year budget but that lawmakers will have to reconvene for a special session in mid-June to finish the work.

Walz, Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka and Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman announced their bipartisan agreement at 11 a.m.

“This bipartisan budget confronts the challenges we face today while investing in the future to help Minnesotans emerge from this crisis stronger than before,” Walz said. “Not every Minnesotan was hit by COVID-19 equally – many families and small businesses have struggled tremendously over the past year. That is why it’s so important that we make it easier for families to get by, ensure our students catch up on learning loss, and provide support to our small businesses.”

Among the items listed in the framework of the agreement are funding for education, for summer school, and a plan to increase the budget reserve level from about $1.6 billion to about $2.3 billion. However, there will be a Special Session to complete the work.

“When you craft a bipartisan deal, it’s your friends who criticize you the hardest,” Walz says.

The legislative leaders said the governor would call the special session for no later than June 14, but that the work would begin earlier. Walz is required by law to reconvene lawmakers by that date as a condition for extending the emergency powers he has used to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. The task of resolving their differences was harder this year than in 2019 because lawmakers mostly met remotely due to the pandemic and had fewer chances for one-on-one deal-making.

Gazelka and Hortman told Minnesota Public Radio that they expected to nail down final details Monday morning after reaching verbal agreements during weekend talks that ended at around 12:15 a.m. Monday. They also said they expect police accountability measures will be part of the final package, but they didn’t give details.

Hortman said they were “very, very close” and hoped to “dot some i’s and cross some t’s” before unveiling the details. Deciding how to spend $2.8 billion in federal COVID-19 relief money was one of the main complications, she said. The state didn’t get federal guidance on how it can spend that money until last week.

“We think that we’re on the precipice of an agreement, but we want to make sure that we’re all on the same page, (that) we understood each other. … It’s one thing to think you’ve agreed; it’s another to be able to write bills that appropriate 50-plus billion dollars,” Hortman told MPR.

The speaker said it will be up to the conference committee negotiating the public safety budget bill to find common ground and decide which police accountability proposals passed by the House will make it into the final version.

Gazelka wouldn’t say which policing proposals passed by the House might make the final cut, but he told MPR they would not include civilian oversight boards or weakening the qualified immunity that shields law enforcement officers from liability when they use force.

Senate Republicans had resisted the policing package passed by the House, saying they wanted to focus on the budget and allow time to implement a policing bill that passed last summer following the death of George Floyd. The new package was spearheaded by the legislative People of Color and Indigenous Caucus, which had hoped to build on the momentum of the murder conviction of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in Floyd’s death.

Republicans also resisted calls by Walz and Democratic lawmakers for income tax increases on the wealthy and for some other taxes, saying there was no need for a tax increase when the state was facing a $1.6 billion surplus and had $2.8 billion in federal coronavirus aid coming. One of the sticking points in the negotiations was whether the state should fully exempt federal Paycheck Protection Program loans and unemployment insurance benefits from state taxes, or impose caps to capture some of that revenue from better-off companies.

