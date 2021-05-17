MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two Minneapolis children are fighting for their lives.

Both were seriously injured by gunfire wounds to their heads just two weeks apart.

Ten-year-old Ladavionne Garrett Jr. was in the back seat of his parent’s car on April 30. And 9-year-old Trinity Smith was with friends at a birthday party on Saturday.

They are two of 19 children injured by gunfire this year in Minneapolis.

A prayer vigil was held Monday for two families, both hoping for miracles, that their children survive being shot in the head.

There is pressure to find a way to stop this senseless cycle of violence.

Their rooms are side by side. Two children, in the fight of their lives, after becoming victims of gun violence.

“We have to make this the priority. The police department is a fight that we should take on and it should continue, but this is the priority. Saving lives in our community is the priority,” said Lisa Clemons.

A Mother’s Love founder Lisa Clemons is wondering where is the outrage, that 16 days after Garrett was shot in the head, another family is dealing with the same thing. This time it’s 9-year-old Trinity Smith, shot while playing with her friends at a birthday party.

“What is it going to take for our community. Is it got to be your child or somebody you know before you show up? We should be showing up right now,” said DonEster Anderson.

These leaders want to know what elected officials are doing to keep people safe.

“I have to make sure that I’m doing everything I can to keep people safe, but I also have to make sure that the system that keeps people safe has integrity and works,” said City Councilperson Jeremiah Ellison.

The latest violence has hit Ward 5 in north Minneapolis hard. Ellison represents the people who live there. He believes the city has what it takes to stop the violence.

“We’ve got the office of violence prevention that can identify where these problem areas are and who the individuals who have the highest likelihood to commit violence are. We have a police department that can’t handle this issue on its own, but needs to play a pivotal role in solving this problem,” said Ellison.

A problem that won’t go away until issues within the community and criminal justice system change.

“You have created a revolving door in your criminal justice system that keeps putting these people right back out in our community with these guns,” Clemson said.

Both families have been leaning on each other for support. What they say is needed most is prayer, support and outrage from a community upset that its youngest are victims of this violence.