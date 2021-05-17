MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards added another achievement to his impressive rookie year Monday.
The NBA announced Edwards is the Western Conference Rookie of the Month for May. It’s the third straight month he has won the award.
AND STILL….
THE KIA NBA WESTERN CONFERENCE ROOKIE OF THE MONTH…
FOR THE THIRD MONTH IN A ROW…
🐜🐜🐜🐜🐜🐜🐜🐜🐜🐜 pic.twitter.com/XkWL1GHhnS
— Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) May 17, 2021
The 19-year-old guard averaged 27 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game in May. He tied his career high for points (42) in a game against the Memphis Grizzlies on May 5, tying the Timberwolves’ record for most three-pointers in a game by a rookie (8).
That second 42-point performance made him the second player 19 and under to have multiple 40-point games. LeBron James is the only other player to do so.
On the season, Edwards averaged 19.3 points per game, the most ever by a Wolves rookie. He is the youngest player in NBA history to hit 150 threes and the fifth-youngest ever to reach 1,000 points.
Edwards is in the conversation to win the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award. Fellow candidate LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets also won three straight Rookie of the Month awards in the Eastern Conference this year.
The Timberwolves finished the season with a 23-49 record, the third-worst in the West.
