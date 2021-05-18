MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — About 100 firefighters battled a blaze for hours Monday night at the Green Valley Bean Company in Becker County.
The sheriff’s office says flames were visible from the company’s building in Osage Township just after 8:30 p.m. Several agencies — including the Carsonville Fire Department and crews from Becker, Hubbard and Wadena counties — fought the fire until about 2 a.m. Tuesday.
The building sustained extensive damage from the fire, which is still being investigated.
