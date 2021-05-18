MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another young child was shot in Minneapolis overnight.
The Minneapolis Police Department says the child was struck by gunfire shortly after 11 p.m. Monday on Penn Avenue North. A private car brought the victim to Hennepin Healthcare in downtown Minneapolis.
Local activist Kay G. Wilson says that the child is his granddaughter, 6-year-old Aniya. She is the third child to be shot in Minneapolis in the last three weeks.
Ten-year-old Ladavionne Garrett Jr. was shot in the back seat of his parent’s car on April 30. Nine-year-old Trinity Smith was at a birthday party on Saturday when she was hit by gunfire. Both are at North Memorial Hospital, where their beds are side-by-side.
The latest shooting came just hours after Mayor Jacob Frey laid out a new safety plan for the city this summer.
The mayor’s announcement detailed a summer safety response, more funding for intervention programs, and a promise to hold Minneapolis police more accountable via new standards and training. Frey said he is also working with the police department to get more cameras on the street, more officers on patrol and more funding for victims of trauma.
So far this year, at least 184 people have been shot in Minneapolis, marking nearly a 150% increase from this time last year.
More On WCCO.com: