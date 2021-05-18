MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say an Amber Alert will be issued for a baby girl they say was abducted by a man who has previously threatened the girl and her mother.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension suspects 5-month-old Ocean-Rae Lavera Woods was taken by 29-year-old Damareius Deshaun Jones from Brooklyn Center around 4:15 p.m.
The girl was last seen in the area of Camden and 70th avenues wearing a pink jacket and pink pants.
Jones is 5-foot-7, 150 pounds, the BCA said. He is believed to be in a white GMC Yukon with Minnesota plates reading FZM719.
Authorities believe there is a firearm in the vehicle. Anyone with info on Jones or Woods is asked to call 911.