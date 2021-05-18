MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Best Buy and Hy-Vee are among the latest companies to relax their face mask policies for guests and employees who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
On Tuesday, both companies said that fully vaccinated customers and employees will no longer be required to wear face coverings inside stores, except in places where local mask mandates are in place, such as Minneapolis and St. Paul.
Target made a similar announcement on Monday, as did Wal-Mart.
The policy changes for these retailers comes after the Centers for Disease Control updated mask guidelines last week, advising that fully vaccinated people don’t have to wear masks in most indoor and outdoor settings.
In their statements Tuesday, both Best Buy and Hy-Vee specified that updated cleaning protocols will remain in place. Hy-Vee, the Iowa-based grocery chain, encouraged non-vaccinated customers to continue to wear masks in stores.
Best Buy, which is headquartered in the Twin Cities, said the the only vaccinated employees who will still be required to wear masks are the ones who perform work in customer’s homes.
