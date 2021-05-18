MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A celebration is being planned in Minneapolis next week to honor George Floyd on the anniversary of his death.

The George Floyd Global Memorial released a statement Tuesday saying that the event will be held on May 25 at 38th and Chicago in south Minneapolis, the intersection where Floyd died. The space has become a center for healing and community activism; it’s now known as George Floyd Square.

The celebration will feature music and art activities for all ages. Festivities are set to begin at 1 p.m. with community art and children’s activities. There’ll be an open mic session followed by concerts from the Grammy Awarding-winning group Sounds of Blackness and DJ Sophia Eris.

At 8 p.m., the celebration will end with a candlelight vigil honoring Floyd.

“George Floyd Square and the George Floyd Global Memorial were built by members of the community who wanted to preserve the site where my nephew lost his life,” said Angela Harrelson, George Floyd’s aunt, in a statement. “On the anniversary of his death, we will celebrate the impact of his life on our family, friends, the community and our society.”

Relatives and friends of Floyd will be in attendance at the celebration.

Last year on May 25, Floyd, a Black man, died after being arrested outside Cup Foods at 38th and Chicago. Widely-seen bystander video of the arrest showed former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly 10 minutes. In April, a jury in Hennepin County found Chauvin guilty of murder. He is slated to be sentenced next month.

Three other ex-police officers are also charged with aiding and abetting Chauvin. They are scheduled to stand trial next year. Meanwhile, all four officers involved in Floyd’s death are facing federal civil rights charges.

In the immediate aftermath of Floyd’s killing, there were days of protest and nights of unrest in the Twin Cities. His death also sparked a nationwide reckoning with racism and police brutality. State and city leaders in Minnesota and across the country have committed to police reform and envisioning new systems of public safety.