MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Maple Grove physician faces accusations of criminal sexual conduct during an examination of a female patient last year.
According to charges filed in Hennepin County, Javaid Saleem is charged with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, a felony, in connection to the May 15, 2020 incident.
Saleem, a former physician at North Memorial Health Clinic in Maple Grove, is accused of unnecessarily examining the genitals of a female patient, who was seeking help for abdominal issues.
After the examination, the victim said Saleem had one hand tucked under his coat near his genital area while typing on his computer. Saleem did not say anything about his findings during the penetrative examination. The victim notified police the same day and police responded to the clinic.
North Memorial Health Chief Medial Officer Dr. Carolyn Ogland released a statement Thursday.
Here’s the entire statement:
Today, a criminal complaint was filed in Hennepin County court against Dr. Javaid Saleem, who previously practiced at North Memorial Health Clinic – Maple Grove.
Dr. Saleem has been on administrative leave since May 26, 2020, which is the same day we were notified of the allegation via Maple Grove police. North Memorial Health has cooperated with police throughout the investigation of the alleged incident. Dr. Saleem is no longer employed, effective today.
We do not comment on the details of open cases or active litigation. What we can tell you is patient safety is our top priority at North Memorial Health and we are deeply committed to providing a safe environment for our customers and team. North Memorial Health has a zero-tolerance policy for unethical treatment and any type of misconduct by our employees.
If convicted, Saleem could face up to 10 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine.
