MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An iconic Minnesota record store announced Tuesday its Duluth location is permanently closed.
The Electric Fetus’ up north location has been closed since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s been incredible to be a part of the very special Duluth community and music scene, and we have great and loyal customers who we will miss,” a statement from the record store said. “We thank you for your support and patronage.”
In addition to the pandemic, the Electric Fetus cited a water main break, road construction and the “changing retail environment” as causes for the closure.
“We’ve been struggling to get out of the red for several years now in Duluth and it’s just not realistic to make it work and have a successful location in the market,” the store’s statement said. “Therefore, we’ve decided to focus on our Minneapolis location exclusively and advance and evolve that store.”
The Duluth location had been in business for 33 years. The south Minneapolis store has been in operation for nearly 53 years.
More On WCCO.com: