MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Kraft Heinz is recalling more than 13,000 pounds of condensed soup due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Safety Inspection Service announced Monday that Kraft Heinz Foods Company, located in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is recalling more than 13,504 pounds of frozen foodservice soup product.
The condensed soups were produced on Oct. 7. They contain milk and eggs, which are not declared on the product label.
The recalled products are four-pound tubs of “Chef Francisco Minestrone Condensed Soup,” “Chef Francisco Vegetable Beef and Barley Condensed Soup” with lot code LD28120FT1, and 16-pound cases labeled “Chef Francisco Minestrone Condensed Soup” with lot code LD28120FT1.
