THOMPSON, N.D. (AP) — A Minnesota man is accused of kicking two North Dakota state troopers, biting one of them and breaking a squad car window to escape.
According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a trooper tried pulling the man over for speeding on Interstate 29 between Grand Forks and Thompson on Monday.
The patrol says the man, from Newfolden, Minnesota, initially refused to stop, but later pulled over and refused to get out of his vehicle. The trooper called for backup and as the officers tried to arrest the man, he repeatedly kicked them and bit one on the arm, according to authorities.
The man was eventually arrested and while he was being transported to jail kicked out a side window of the squad car and jumped out.
He was captured a short time later.
The state trooper who was bitten was treated for his injury.
