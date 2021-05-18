CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Inver Grove Heights Police Department is seeking a missing 28-year-old last seen at the Dar Al Farooq Center in Bloomington.

Police say he was last known to be driving a vehicle that was believed to be involved in a hit-and-run crash in Richfield at the beginning of the month, though they also said it’s not known if he was the driver during that incident.

Police identified the man as Kayode Naheem Awode.

The vehicle he is believed to be driving is a black Toyota Camry with a Minnesota license plate reading 591 UZU.

Police say his family is concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or call the Inver Grove Heights Police Department at 651-450-2525.