MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Inver Grove Heights Police Department is seeking a missing 28-year-old last seen at the Dar Al Farooq Center in Bloomington.
Police say he was last known to be driving a vehicle that was believed to be involved in a hit-and-run crash in Richfield at the beginning of the month, though they also said it’s not known if he was the driver during that incident.
Police identified the man as Kayode Naheem Awode.
The vehicle he is believed to be driving is a black Toyota Camry with a Minnesota license plate reading 591 UZU.
MISSING: Kayode Awode was last seen Weds., April 28, at the Dar Al Farooq Center in Bloomington. His vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Richfield on May 1, but it is unknown whether he was the driver. Awode has ties to the Moorhead area. Call 911 with any information. pic.twitter.com/VqrMrwgk9B
Police say his family is concerned for his wellbeing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or call the Inver Grove Heights Police Department at 651-450-2525.
