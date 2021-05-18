MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Analytics website Pro Football Focus released its rankings of all 32 starting NFL quarterbacks, and the Minnesota Vikings’ Kirk Cousins lands…about where you’d expect.
Cousins is ranked 14th on the list, which was compiled by former NFL quarterback Bruce Gradkowski.
“One of these years, Cousins will fulfill the prophecy and be the most unlikely NFL MVP of all time, but last year wasn’t that year,” Gradkowski wrote. “The clock is ticking to make that happen. With the addition of Kellen Mond, the pressure rises, forcing Cousins to find a way to get the Vikings back to the playoffs.”
PFF gave Cousins an 83.5 grade (out of 100) for the 2020 season.
On the PFF list, Cousins is the second-highest ranked NFC North QB. Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers (for now) is ranked third overall, behind only Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady. The presumptive starting quarterbacks for the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions, rookie Justin Fields and Jared Goff, were ranked 25th and 26th, respectively.
The worst starting quarterback in the league, according to PFF, is Drew Lock of the Denver Broncos.
