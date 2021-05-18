MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Cloud police say a 19-year-old woman triggered a melee after she tried to drive into two people in a parking lot Tuesday morning.
Several officers were called to the 1000 block of 6th Avenue South just before 11:30 a.m. on a report of several people fighting. Witnesses told officers that before the fight broke out, the 19-year-old woman had attempted to hit two people with a car, then she got out and started to attack them while armed with a Taser.
Police say two of the woman’s relatives — a 45-year-old woman and an 18-year-old woman, both from St. Cloud — fought with officers at the scene.
Several people involved in the fight suffered minor injuries, but no one required hospitalization. No officers were hurt. The 19-year-old woman was taken to the Stearns County Jail, and she’s expected to face assault and obstruction charges. WCCO typically doesn’t identify suspects until they’ve been formally charged.
Police are asking for anyone with information on this case to call 320-251-1200. Tipster can also contact the Tri-County Crime Stoppers online or by phone at 1-800-255-1301.
More On WCCO.com: