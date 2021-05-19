Tonight At 10:In Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen goes to Cottonwood Co. for the spiritual story behind Jeffers Petroglyphs.
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Kandiyohi county Sheriff’s Office, Local TV, New London News, Raymond News, Rollover Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two teens are hospitalized after a rollover crash Wednesday afternoon in Kandiyohi County.

The sheriff’s office says it happened just after 3 p.m. on County Road 5 in Lake Andrew Township. The vehicle went off the road, struck a field approach and then rolled several times.

The driver, a 16-year-old boy from New London, suffered non-life threatening injuries. His passenger, a 13-year-old boy from Raymond, suffered serious injuries. They’re both being treated at Carris Hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.