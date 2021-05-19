MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After being closed last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Valleyfair is opening to guests this weekend.

The Shakopee amusement park announced Wednesday that it will open to guests on Saturday with updated safety protocols.

“We are looking forward to reopening the park and bringing a Minnesota tradition back to the community,” said Raul Rehnborg, the park’s vice president and general manager. “2020 was a challenging year, and our team missed having guests in the park last season. We are ready to provide safe, fun and unforgettable experiences to everyone who visits Valleyfair this season.”

The park’s updated safety protocols require all guests to make an online reservation prior to entering Valleyfair. As for masks, they will be required indoors for those who are not fully vaccinated, unless they are actively eating. Masks won’t be required outdoors.

Additionally, social distancing markers will be throughout the park — including in ride lines — and sanitation stations will be available for use. Enhanced cleaning procedures will be in effect for restrooms, dining facilities and other busy areas. More information on park safety can be found here.

Those who purchased a 2020 season pass at the park will be able to use it through the entire 2021 season, Valleyfair officials say. Those who bought day tickets last year will be able to use them on any regular operating day this season through Labor Day.

New this year will be the Grand Carnivale, described as a “larger-than-life cultural celebration,” featuring live entertainment, a parade, and cuisine from around the world. The celebration is set to take place from July 24 through Aug. 8.

The park is also looking for workers. Officials say they are hiring people through a virtual process, allowing candidates to interview remotely. Information on job openings can be found here.