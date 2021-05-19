MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three months after being shot on the job, Bravo is back to work, along with his handler Jake Sorteberg. The Anoka Police Department K-9 was shot in February while pursuing an alleged carjacker.

Thousands of people reached out to wish Bravo well and send him toys to help with his recovery.

“It’s indescribable really to have him back with me,” Sorteberg said. “When you’ve spent years with him and had him in the car with you, and then you go without him for a period of time, you definitely feel alone. So having him back there is definitely that comfort feeling of having your partner back in the car with you.”

Bravo has been a big part of the Anoka Police Department for three years. He was shot through the neck while attempting to apprehend a carjacking suspect back in February.

Sorteberg says part of Bravo’s recovery and re-training focused on the events that unfolded the day he put his life on the line to save his fellow officers.

“Ultimately we needed to recreate the entire incident as it unfolded and determine whether it was going to impact him in his future or not, whether he was going to be able to deploy again or just be a normal dog,” Sorteberg said.

From the look of things, Bravo is ready to hit the ground running, serving the town of Anoka. Bravo is a very social and loving. For officers in Anoka, he is much more than a K-9.

“We’ll be responding to calls for service as we were before the incident. Really I’m happy to say it seems like he is almost better than he was beforehand, especially physically. He’s definitely in better physical shape,” Sorteberg said. “As my chief put it in the past, [he was] somewhat of a de facto therapy dog to the rest of my coworkers, so when he returned I couldn’t tell if he was more excited or my coworkers were more excited.”

No one is more excited to return to duty than the pair.

“I think of Bravo as a hero, absolutely. I do think Bravo nearly saved everyone’s life that day,” Sorteberg said.

Sorteberg is thankful for the outpouring of support from the community.