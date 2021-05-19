(CBS) – The 2021-2022 primetime programming lineup for CBS was released earlier today, featuring the expansion of television’s biggest franchises, the launch of a distinctive and highly “spirited” new comedy, plus bold scheduling moves on key nights. The new schedule includes four new dramas, two new comedies, special event programming, and 22 returning series.

Three highly anticipated new dramas will arrive this fall with built-in viewer appeal bringing new chapters to some of the network’s most successful brands: NCIS: Hawaii, starring Vanessa Lachey as the first female Special Agent in Charge of the NCIS Pearl Harbor field office; FBI: International, from Emmy Award-winning producer Dick Wolf; and CSI: VEGAS, the sequel to CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, with original cast members William Petersen and Jorja Fox joining forces with the new team lead by Paula Newsome.

Fall’s distinctive new comedy is Ghosts, based on the critically acclaimed BBC series, starring Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar as the new owners of a country estate inhabited by an eclectic group of deceased residents.

Autumn will also see the return of smash hits NCIS, Young Sheldon, United States Of Al, The Equalizer, and the #1 news program 60 Minutes. Additionally, the groundbreaking reality show Survivor returns with new editions in the fall and spring.

New series debuting later in the season include the medical drama Good Sam, starring Sophia Bush and Jason Isaacs; Smallwood, a comedy based on professional bowler Tom Smallwood’s life, starring Pete Holmes, Katie Lowes and Chi McBride; and the family competition series executive produced by LL COOL J and Chris O’Donnell, Come Dance With Me, hosted by Philip Lawrence. Returning shows include the Emmy Award-winning Undercover Boss, Emmy Award-winning The Amazing Race (pending its return to production), and the action-adventure drama Blood & Treasure.

“This season, we proved we could create a winning schedule against seemingly insurmountable odds,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “Next season, we aim to repeat that success with bold, strategic scheduling moves designed to strengthen nights and maximize flow across the week. We’re expanding three of our biggest, globally popular franchises, returning 22 fan favorites while nurturing our newer rising hits.”

MONDAYS – THE NEIGHBORHOOD and BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, opens the night from 8:00-9:00 PM. At 9:00 PM, television’s #1 scripted series, NCIS, moves to its new night for season 19, providing a potent launch pad and creating a compelling two-hour drama block with the newest iteration in the NCIS franchise, NCIS: HAWAI ‘ I, at 10:00 PM.

TUESDAYS – FBI takes the 8:00 PM mantel, giving a dominant lead-in for the new series in the FBI brand, FBI: INTERNATIONAL, at 9:00 PM. FBI: MOST WANTED remains in the 10:00 PM slot.

WEDNESDAYS – SURVIVOR and CSI are back on a night featuring masterful strategy and teamwork! Drop your buffs! SURVIVOR, hosted by Jeff Probst, returns to outwit, outplay and outlast, kicking off the night at 8:00 PM, with two new seasons in fall and spring. At 9:00 PM, the torch is passed to competition series TOUGH AS NAILS, which celebrates hardworking everyday Americans who consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor, hosted by Phil Keoghan. Then, the new chapter of one of the most-watched drama series of the 21st century, CSI: VEGAS, caps the night at 10:00 PM.

THURSDAYS – YOUNG SHELDON, television’s #1 comedy, once again anchors the night at 8:00 PM, leading into the #1 new comedy, UNITED STATES OF AL, at 8:30 PM. Next, at 9:00 PM is GHOSTS, a unique “extra-ordinary” new series, followed by the #2 new comedy, B POSITIVE, at 9:30 PM. At 10:00 PM, an established top drama, BULL, moves to Thursday to power the time period and the night.

FRIDAYS – S.W.A.T. starts its fifth season on its new night at 8:00 PM, with new unscripted programming coming later in the season. MAGNUM P.I. returns for its fourth season at 9:00 PM. Friday’s #1 program, BLUE BLOODS, returns at 10:00 PM, where it will celebrate its 250th family dinner.

SATURDAYS – CBS’ Saturday night lineup features encore broadcasts of the Network’s popular dramas at 8:00 PM and 9:00 PM, followed at 10:00 PM by the true crime docuseries 48 HOURS, Saturday’s #1 non-sports primetime series.

SUNDAYS – 60 MINUTES, television’s acclaimed #1 news program, returns at 7:00 PM, providing a dominant lead-in for season two of television’s #1 new show, THE EQUALIZER, starring Queen Latifah, at 8:00 PM. At 9:00 PM, NCIS: LOS ANGELES returns for its 13th season and 300th episode, followed by the four-episode event of SEAL TEAM at 10:00 PM, before it moves to Paramount+. S.W.A.T. takes over the 10:00 PM time period later in the season.

Check your local listings for more information.