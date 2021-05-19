MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As more businesses report opening for full businesses in the coming months, and air travel is continuing to rebound, the Minnesota Department of Health reports that the rolling average positivity rate has once again fallen below the threshold for increase caution. It’s now at 4.9%, after being above the crucial 5% line for the last two months.

Meanwhile, the state has also reached about 2.37 million residents having completed their vaccine series. In total, 62% of Minnesotans 16 or older have received at least one dose, and 88% of those 65 or older have received at least one dose. In total, the state has administered 4,914,949 doses of vaccine.

On Wednesday, the state health department reported 658 newly confirmed positive cases and 15 deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours, from about 17,500 newly completed tests. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 596,186 positive cases and 7,325 deaths.

The latest figures of those hospitalized show 112 Minnesotans in ICU, down significantly since this time last month, when that figure was closer to 200. There are an additional 308 reported hospitalizations for COVID in the state.

The figures show an average of 9.2 new daily hospitalizations per 100,000 residents. Anything above eight hospitalizations per 100,000 is considered high risk, but that figure has still been on a downward trend over the last six weeks.

Community spread remains about as high as has been reported since the start of the pandemic, with 45% of cases reported with no known source of exposure.

According to MDH, since the pandemic began, more than 4.19 million Minnesotans have been tested.

New modeling from the Centers for Disease Control projects “a sharp decline in cases” by July, though the CDC noted that if public health guidance is not followed, the country could see “substantial increases in severe COVID-19 outcomes.”