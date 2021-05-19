MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police say an arrest has been made in the death of Heidi Firkus, who was shot and killed in her own home in 2010. Her husband is now in custody.

According to police, 38-year-old Nick Firkus was arrested at his home in Mounds View Wednesday morning and was taken into custody on a sealed arrest warrant. He was booked into Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of murder.

On the morning of April 25, 2010, officers arrived to the couple’s home on Minnehaha Avenue in St. Paul. Heidi Firkus had been shot to death and her husband, Nick Firkus, was shot in the leg. Nick Firkus told officers he fought off an intruder.

Detectives did not rule him out as a suspect, and said that the couple had financial problems. The house was set to be foreclosed on the day after the incident.

Heidi Firkus’ family released a statement following the arrest:

“We’re extremely grateful for all those who have worked so hard and long to get the case to this point. And also for everyone who has prayed and stood beside us all these years. “We are hopeful that these charges will finally bring out the truth and result in justice for Heidi. Even though we know we can’t have her back, we believe Heidi would want us to have the truth. “God is honored by truth. Heidi’s life and memory is further honored by truth.”

An update from the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office is expected later.