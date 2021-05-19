Tonight At 10:In Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen goes to Cottonwood Co. for the spiritual story behind Jeffers Petroglyphs.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Brooklyn Park News, Brooklyn Park Police, Drive-By Shooting, Local TV

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is injured after a drive-by shooting Wednesday outside a Brooklyn Park strip mall, which also peppered several vehicles and businesses with bullets.

It happened on the 6300 block of Zane Avenue North at about 4:20 p.m., according to police. A car drove up and started firing at a group of people.

The only person who was struck, however, was a man sitting inside his vehicle outside a barber shop, where his son was getting a haircut. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

Witnesses say as many as 20 rounds were fired by the shooter. Police are still searching for them.