MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is injured after a drive-by shooting Wednesday outside a Brooklyn Park strip mall, which also peppered several vehicles and businesses with bullets.
It happened on the 6300 block of Zane Avenue North at about 4:20 p.m., according to police. A car drove up and started firing at a group of people.
The only person who was struck, however, was a man sitting inside his vehicle outside a barber shop, where his son was getting a haircut. The extent of his injuries is unknown.
Witnesses say as many as 20 rounds were fired by the shooter. Police are still searching for them.
