UPDATE (7:45 p.m.): A tornado warning has expired in Waseca and Steele counties.
Another warning remains active in Rice County. It’s set to expire at 8:15 p.m.
There were 2 tornadoes on the ground within this warning as of 7:43 PM. Please calmly seek shelter if in the area #mnwx https://t.co/jBDCPT7yD2
— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) May 20, 2021
The tornado was confirmed near Warsaw around 7:45 p.m., moving north at about 20 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A tornado warning has been issued for Waseca and Steele counties.
The warning was set to expire at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.
⚠️ TORNADO WARNING for Steele, Waseca county until 5/19 7:45PM. TAKE COVER NOW in a basement, or interior room or closet on the lowest level of your home. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/xpzt7pvxHl
— WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) May 20, 2021
The National Weather Service said law enforcement confirmed that tornado on the ground.
A warning was also issued in Rice County, set to expire at 8:15 p.m.
⚠️ TORNADO WARNING for Rice county until 5/19 8:15PM. TAKE COVER NOW in a basement, or interior room or closet on the lowest level of your home. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/bnMvcoSEWO
— WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) May 20, 2021
Anyone in the area should take cover in a basement, or interior room or closet on the lowest level of your home. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
