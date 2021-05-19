Tonight At 10:In Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen goes to Cottonwood Co. for the spiritual story behind Jeffers Petroglyphs.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Steele County, Tornado Warning, Waseca County

UPDATE (7:45 p.m.): A tornado warning has expired in Waseca and Steele counties.

Another warning remains active in Rice County. It’s set to expire at 8:15 p.m.

The tornado was confirmed near Warsaw around 7:45 p.m., moving north at about 20 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A tornado warning has been issued for Waseca and Steele counties.

The warning was set to expire at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The National Weather Service said law enforcement confirmed that tornado on the ground.

A warning was also issued in Rice County, set to expire at 8:15 p.m.

Anyone in the area should take cover in a basement, or interior room or closet on the lowest level of your home. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.