MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Summer baseball at Target Field is looking to be a lot more normal.

On Wednesday, the Minnesota Twins announced the sale of single-game tickets for the remainder of the season’s home schedule. The team also announced its special events and promotions schedule, which includes Twins Hall of Fame Weekend.

Tickets will go on sale Thursday at noon via the Twins website or the MLB Ballpark app.

With Target Field set to increase capacity to 80% in June and 100% capacity by early July, the team says special events and promotions are coming back, and unveiled the schedule. These events include June-a-Palooza giveaways, 1991 World Series Champions 30th Anniversary Celebration, Twins Hall of Fame Weekend and more.

The Twins are also reintroducing special ticket programs, including special days for kids, students, seniors and a military discount.

Theme nights for 2021 will be announced later.

Additionally, the team announced a change to its Target Field bag policy. Starting May 24, outside food (except sunflower seeds) and single-compartment bags will be allowed into Target Field.

There are no longer social distancing requirements at Target Field, and guests are not required to wear face coverings in the ballpark’s outdoor spaces. Face coverings are still required in most indoor areas.

For more information on bag restrictions and special events, click here.