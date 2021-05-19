MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As children as young as 12 are now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Minnesota has launched a campaign to encourage teenagers and their families to get vaccinated this week.

Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday the “Roll Up Your Sleeves, Minnesota Families” campaign, which will last through Saturday. Until then, Minnesotans ages 12 to 15 will be prioritized for shots at the Mall of America community vaccination site, where walk-ins will be welcome.

The governor is encouraging teenagers who plan on getting the vaccine to bring a friend, a relative, or anyone else who might want the shot.

“You get protected by getting your shot — and now more young people have the power to do their part,” Walz said in a statement. “And when you get your shot, bring a friend, bring a sibling, bring anyone you can so we can be protected and enjoy the concerts, the festivals, and all the summertime events we’ve been missing.”

Last week, federal officials approved the Pfizer vaccine for use in children between the ages of 12 and 15. Almost immediately, Minnesotans in that age group began receiving the vaccine at clinics and health centers across the state.

This week’s “Roll Up Your Sleeves” campaign will also include pop-up clinics in local schools surrounding the Minnesota State Fair Vaccination site. As for teens and families outside the Twin Cities, they are encouraged to contact their child’s health care provider or search for providers who are administering the Pfizer vaccine.

Minnesotans under 18 must get the consent of a parent or guardian to receive the vaccine. At the community clinics, teens between the ages of 12 and 17 must be accompanied by a parent or receive permission via an online scheduling form.

Since the vaccine push began late last year, Minnesota has administered nearly 5 million vaccine doses. As of Monday, nearly 54% of Minnesotans ages 16 and up are fully vaccinated against the virus.